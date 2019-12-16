Ina Wittrig, 101, of Tony, died on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Jim Kauffman andJohn Kauffman officiating and from noon on Monday until service time at the church. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 16, at Exeland Mennonite Church. Burial will be in Tony at a later date.