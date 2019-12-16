Ina Wittrig, 101, of Tony, died on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.
Ina was born to Calvin and Emma (Boshart) Roth on Aug. 6, 1918, in Chapel, Neb. She married Roy Wittrig in Nebraska on Jan. 22, 1944.
She was a quiet, loving mother. She was a great homemaker.Her home and family were her greatest joy.
She loved working at Nuto Potato Farm during planting and harvesting, which she did until she was 89 years old.
She loved her flowers and had a beautiful flower garden.
Her one great joy was her little dog, Missy. She was a great comfort to her.
Ina is survived by her children, Gerald (Janice) Wittrig of Conrath, Frances (Lonnie) Vaughn of Holcombe, Charlotte (Jim) Kesan of Ladysmith and Peggy (Doug) Kuehne of Sheldon; her daughter-in-law, Cookie (Priem) Wittrig of Ladysmith; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren and her sister, Edna (Lauren) Albus of West Point, Neb.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; her parents; her son, Wayne; her grandson, Lonnie S. Vaughn; two brothers and four sisters.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Jim Kauffman andJohn Kauffman officiating and from noon on Monday until service time at the church. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 16, at Exeland Mennonite Church.
Burial will be in Tony at a later date.
