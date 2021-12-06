Christian Nielsen

Christian August Nielsen best known as Chris peacefully passed away on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at the Marshfield Medical Clinic and Hospital in Eau Claire.
Chris was born to Robert Alonzo Nielsen and Vivian Edith (Blazek) Nielsen on March 1, 1951, in Ladysmith. He attended public schooling in Ladysmith and Glendale, Ariz., and upon graduation went into the U.S. Air Force.
Chris had a love for knowledge and the gift of gab, he was well known for long conversations in regards to any and everything that he had an interest in. You would not find him without his little book of knowledge and his harmonica. He also had an amazing sense of humor and had an array of jokes.
Chris was preceded in death by his father, mother and three older brothers, Carl Anders, Maurice Arthur and Martin Albert Nielsen.
He is survived by his former wife, Donna; children, Kaycee and Christopher; grandchildren, Kareena, Jasmine and Levi; great-grandchild, Jayci Ana; sisters, Dorothy, Patrese and Marcie and brother, Bob.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
