Lottie (Prokop) Nelson, age 93, of Eau Claire, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2020, at Marshfield Hospital Eau Claire, after a courageous 16 month battle with Lymphoma.
Lottie was born Jan. 4, 1927, to Stanislaw and Victoria Prokop, the youngest of eight children. She was raised on the family farm in Conrath. She graduated from Tony High School in 1944. She married Victor Clark on Feb. 24, 1945, and they lived in Beloit where they were both employed by Fairbanks, Morse and Company. They remained in Beloit until May 1950 when they returned to the Conrath area due to Victor’s health. He passed away in November.
Lottie remained in Conrath and was employed as a representative for the Wisconsin Telephone for 11 years. On Jan. 20, 1962, Lottie married Marvin Nelson and they resided in Tony until 1989 when they relocated to Eau Claire in order to be closer to family due to Marvin’s declining health.
After moving to Eau Claire Lottie worked at the Soil Conservation Service part time doing computer data entry and later at Walmart as a cashier. One of the benefits of working at Walmart is that she would often see friends from the home area. She was a very invested member of St. Anthony DePadua Church in Tony and later joined St James in Eau Claire.
Lottie was very adept at sewing and cake decorating. She made many special cakes for family and friends. She became interested in genealogy and computers, taking several classes over the years.
Lottie enjoyed her trips to the casinos with her sister, Jeanette, and friends. Her Alaskan cruise with several of her siblings was a very memorable experience for her. Most precious to her heart was planning and hosting many of the family gatherings for Christmas and Easter.
Lottie is survived by her stepchildren, David Nelson (Carole, Dec. 12/21/2021) of Green Bay, Margaret Nelson of Rogers, Minn. and Carolyn (Ron) Revak of Eau Claire; grandchildren,
Jon (Theresa) Priem of Red Wing, Minn., Jason Priem of Rogers, Minn., Andrew (Amy) Nelson of Appleton, Paul (Karen) Nelson of Lena, Ryan (Andra) Revak of Manitowoc, Emily Revak of Eau Claire and Joel (Kelly) Revak of Eau Claire and great-grandchildren, Jacob Priem; Ayla, Braden, and Bryan Revak; Graham Nelson and John and Samantha Nelson. Also surviving are her many special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin, and their daughter, Marcia Lynn; her parents and siblings, Ann,Joe Prokop, Bernice Janowicz, Stella Mataczynski, Edward Prokop, Ray Prokop and Jeanette Revak.
Lottie was a very loving parent, grandmother and great-grandmother. We were incredibly blessed to have her in our lives. She is greatly missed.
Due to COVID a small family graveside service was held on Wednesday, May 18, at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the service.
