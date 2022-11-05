Clarence Stine

Clarence R. Stine, 101, of Ladysmith, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, of heart failure at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.
He was born on June 6, 1921, in Ladysmith to Matthew and Nellie (Gibbs) Stine. On Sept. 14, 1946, Clarence and Irene Kroening were married in Ladysmith. Clarence was active in the Ladysmith Veterans Association and a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Survivors include his wife, Irene; daughter, Patricia Elton and Mike Walfoort of Lake Elmo, Minn.; granddaughter, Kim & Dan Dickinson of Hillsboro, Mo.; great-granddaughters, Kinsey & Brandon Martin of Jackson, Mo. and Sami Friederich of St. Louis, Mo. and great-great-granddaughter, Clara Martin of Jackson, Mo.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Nellie; grandson, Russell Meyer; great-grandson, Ryder Meyer; brothers, Ray, Howard, Jay and Richard and sisters, Ruth, Corinne and Helen.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Craig Zandi officiating. Burial with military honors provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association was in Riverside Cemetery. A visitation was held from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home.
