Clarence Stine

Clarence R. Stine, 101, of Ladysmith, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, of heart failure at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Craig Zandi officiating. Burial with military honors provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association was in Riverside Cemetery. A visitation was held from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home.