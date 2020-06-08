Ruth A. Grinnell, 49, of Bruce, died on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 11, at First United Methodist Church in Exeland with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, June 10, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce and again on Thursday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
Burial will follow in Windfall Cemetery in Exeland.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s paper.
