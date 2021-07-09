Robert Halberg

Robert (Bob) Halberg, of Exeland, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 8, 2021.
Robert John Halberg was born on June 3, 1942, to Ed and Daisy Halberg in Radisson. Bob attended grade school at the Valley View Schoolhouse and graduated from Bruce High School in 1960. Bob was a lifelong resident of Exeland.
On Sept. 14, 1963, Bob married the love of his life, Sue Bartlett, at the Methodist Church in Exeland. Bob and Sue raised their two girls on the Chippewa River, where he loved to spend his free time fishing. Bob worked side-by-side with Sue at her family’s farm, Windfall Farm. In the early 1980s, Bob and Sue took over the farm where they grew potatoes and rutabagas and many other vegetables. They started Sue’s Greenhouse in the late 1990s, Bob said that it was much easier to haul hoses then irrigation pipe. Bob named the greenhouse after his wife, because she loved it so much!
Bob had many hobbies many of which included being in the great outdoors. He loved to fish, hunt, cut wood, make maple syrup and play horseshoes. Bob was an avid cribbage player who could beat almost anybody he played. One of Bob’s greatest joys was going to Canada to fish with friends and family. He enjoyed making breakfast in the woods on opening weekend of deer season for all of the hunters and his grandkids. Bob loved old country and gospel music.
Bob loved his family more than words can say. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his sons-in-law, cousins, nephews and his grandkids. He loved going on trips with his wifem Sue. They went to Branson, Mo., on an Alaskan cruise two times, and to Banff, Canada two times. He enjoyed spending a lot his time at the greenhouse. Bob enjoyed spending time in the produce fields, in his huge garden and mowing his yard. Bob had a love for dachshunds; he and his wife, Sue, had many over the years. Bob enjoyed talking to people when they came to the greenhouse and to the warehouse to buy produce. He always had ice cream cups to give to the kids who came. Bob was a kind man with a huge heart. He was a friend to all. He will be deeply missed.
Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sue, and his daughters, Tina (Scott) Taylor of Exeland and Tammy (Scott) Anderson of Luck. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Sara (James) Nelson, Todd Anderson, Tyler (Heather) Anderson and Amy(Brett Fullerton)Taylor. He is further survived by the apples of his eye, his great granddaughters, Paige and Ella Nelson and Renley Rose Anderson; two very special nephews, Mark Aaron Bartlett of Exeland and Ben Johnson of Poplar and many more nieces, nephews and cousins!
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Daisy Halberg; his in-laws, Claude and Betty Bartlett; his sister, Sandy Johnson, and infant granddaughter, Katie Taylor. He was also preceded in death by his faithful dachshund, Winnie the Pooh, and black lab, Dutch.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 17, at Windfall Cemetery, in Exeland, with a celebration of life to follow at his daughter Tina’s home 12207W County Road C. Exeland, Wis., 54835.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
