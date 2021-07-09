Robert Halberg

Robert (Bob) Halberg, of Exeland, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 8, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 17, at Windfall Cemetery, in Exeland, with a celebration of life to follow at his daughter Tina’s home 12207W County Road C. Exeland, Wis., 54835.