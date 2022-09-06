Debra Sewilo

Debra Nell Sewilo, age 67, of Rice Lake, died peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
She was born on Nov. 16, 1954, in Medford, to Albert and Alice (Raven) Niederhauser. Debra graduated from Holcombe High School in 1973. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, fishing, diamond art, camping, watching Hallmark movies, and she loved watching and traveling to see her son in monster truck events.
She is survived by her children, Michelle (Jamie) Saffert and Travis Sewilo (Kelly Christensen); three grandchildren, Megan (Darrel) Olson, Scott Saffert and Leah Saffert; a great grandson, Myles Olson; six sisters, Rose, Sally, Jennie, Joan, Margie and Rhonda; four brothers, Les, Buddy, John and Eddie and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, from noon-4 p.m., at Burdy’s Sports Bar and Grill in Weyerhaeuser.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is assisting the family with the arrangements.
