Dennis Eiffler, Sr.

Dennis Ray Eiffler, Sr., of Hinckley, Minn., passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rush City, Minn. He was 73 years old.
Dennis was born in Mora, Minn., to Edward and Susan (Doncaster) Eiffler on Aug. 4, 1947. He was raised in Hinckley and graduated from Hinckley High School. In 1968, he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force.
Dennis spent his life as a meat cutter. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Dennis is survived by his daughter, Valerie Ewald of Bruce; his sisters, Doris Volk of Sandstone, Minn. and Patsy Eiffler of Hinckley, Minn.; grandchildren, Satin Eiffler of Bruce, David Eiffler of Ladysmith and Landon Jungerberg of Bruce; great-grandchildren, Amyia Eiffler and Walter Bents of Bruce along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, two sisters and his son.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 22, at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Friesland, Minn. Pastor Chris Cundiff will officiate and military honors will be performed by the Hinckley Honor Guard.
Arrangements are being handled by Tatting Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Hinckley, Minn.
