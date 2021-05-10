Dennis Eiffler, Sr.

Dennis Ray Eiffler, Sr., of Hinckley, Minn., passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rush City, Minn. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 22, at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Friesland, Minn. Pastor Chris Cundiff will officiate and military honors will be performed by the Hinckley Honor Guard.