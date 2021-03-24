Deborah Wilson

Deborah K. (Huse) Wilson, 58 of Centuria, died on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at University of Minnesota Fairview Hospital.
Deb was born March 1, 1963, in St. Paul, Minn., to Murvel and Anita (Kroll) Huse. She attended school at Emmet William Elementary and Kellogg High School in Shoreview, Minn.
Deborah married Robert W. Wilson in St. Paul in 1981. They lived in California for a brief time, then returned to St. Paul. They later divorced.
Deb worked for the Village of Shoreview in the Bureau of Licensing. She also was a cosmetologist and a dental assistant.
She was an artist and loved to paint and make jewelry. She also enjoyed rock hunting and was a collector of antique dishes and furniture.
Deb had a “sparkling” sense of humor. She tried to find the light side of life even though she suffered terribly from chronic illness. She certainly earned her angel wings the last two years of her life.
She is survived by her son, William of Somerset and four grandchildren. She is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Murvel and Anita.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 10, at Island Lake Church of Christ. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Deacon Thomas Kroll will officiate.
Interment will be in the Island Lake Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented