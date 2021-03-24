Deborah Wilson

Deborah K. (Huse) Wilson, 58 of Centuria, died on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at University of Minnesota Fairview Hospital. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 10, at Island Lake Church of Christ. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Deacon Thomas Kroll will officiate. Interment will be in the Island Lake Cemetery.