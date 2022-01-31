Geraldine Larson

Geraldine “Gerry” Larson went to join her family with the LORD on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. A service will be held for Gerry at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, with a visitation an hour before at 10 a.m. Memorials for Gerry, in lieu of flowers, can be sent to Hope Lutheran Church.