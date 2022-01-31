Geraldine Larson

Geraldine “Gerry” Larson went to join her family with the LORD on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
She was born to Robert and Dorothy Larson in Ladysmith on Sept. 27, 1940. She spent her life helping others, working in the hospital kitchen, babysitting, and helping with numerous church functions as a member of Hope Lutheran Church.
She loved spending time with friends and family, playing bingo, jigsaw puzzles, walking and playing Mexican Train.
Gerry was preceded in death by her mom and dad as well as sisters, Dolores (Fred) Downing and Idamae Ziebarth and brothers, Robert Larson Jr. and Donnie Larson.
She leaves behind her two children, Aron and Tanya Flint; grandchildren, Aron Jr., Charles, Kelsey, Kyle and Korianne and great-granddaughter, Kai. She also leaves behind two sisters, Phylis (Ben) Girard and Dorothy (Linn) Larson; brother, Alan (Lisa) Larson, along with a special sister-in-law, Doreen Larson and brother-in-law, Bud Ziebarth. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A service will be held for Gerry at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, with a visitation an hour before at 10 a.m. Memorials for Gerry, in lieu of flowers, can be sent to Hope Lutheran Church.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the services.
