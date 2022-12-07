Donald Carlsen

Donald J. Carlsen, 71, of Glen Flora, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
He is survived by his companion of 15 years, Annette Candland; a brother, Mike (Julie) Carlsen of Trempealeau; sisters, Bonnie (Rick) Pospisil of Altoona and Penny Panzer of Delavan; grand-nieces and nephews and many, many friends.
Donnie loved hunting and fishing and all things and critters of nature. He also loved music and played guitar and keyboards.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
