Charles Ziesemer

Charles W. Ziesemer, 64, of Dover, Del., died on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Charles was born on July 12, 1957, in Ladysmith, to Alfred and Luella Ziesemer. At the age of about 3 he went to the foster home of Ronald and Grace Shult in Sheldon.
He worked for almost 15 years at Kent Construction. He was known at work as an effortless leader and machine operator who will be tough to replace and truly missed.
Charles loved NASCAR and his family more. He was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan.
Charles is survived by his daughters, Rebecca Ziesemer Scott and Charlie Renee Ziesemer; stepdaughter, Amber Leigh Chandler; stepsons, Michael and Paul Chandler; nine grandchildren; his foster mother, Grace Shult and his siblings, Alfred Ziesemer of Minnesota, Terry of Ladysmith, Teresa Miller of Greenwood, Del., Joe of Missouri, Rose Marten of Ladysmith and Delores Downes of Sheldon. He is also survived by foster brothers, Adin, Kevin, Mark, David, Benjie and Alan Shult and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Luella Ziesemer; foster father, Ronald; brother, Tony Ziesemer; sister, Lois McCampbell and Kathy Baker; foster sister, Eunice Shult and nephew Johnny Ziesemer.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 21. Friends may call starting at 11 a.m. with a service starting at 1 p.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Cam-Wyo Ave., Camden-Wyoming, Del., 19934.
