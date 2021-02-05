Rodney Young, Jr.

Rodney Lee “Patrick” Young, a veteran Washington science writer, died Monday night after a long illness and a bout with the coronavirus. He had a career that ranged from covering the initial space launches to writing about a Civil War Eagle Hero from his home state of Wisconsin.
Patrick was born on Oct. 19, 1937, in Ladysmith, the son of Rodney, an elected judge, and Janice. After graduating from the University of Colorado he began his professional newspaper career in the Washington Bureau of United Press International in the early 1960s, starting as a dictationist and working his way up to local desk editor and then developing his specialty as a science and medical writer.
After a stint in the Navy during the Vietnam War, Patrick returned to Washington where he worked for several publications, including as the editor in chief of Science News magazine.
Patrick won several awards for his writing. Of all the wide range of science subjects he wrote about, including the Three Mile Island nuclear tragedy, he took the most delight in covering the manned space launches at Cape Kennedy starting in 1969 and into the 1970s, and reading his book Old Abe the Eagle Hero to children — particularly at the elementary schools of his grandchildren.
In his younger days he wrote and composed country music for his guitar. Patrick also was a good photographer.
Patrick was a long-time resident of Laurel, Md.
He is survived by his wife, Leah; his daughter, Justine; his grandchildren, Lucas, Lauren and Colin; his sister, Janilee Allen and his sister, Kathy Lucas.
He will be missed by his family and many friends.
A small family service was held on Sunday, Jan. 10, at Donaldson Funeral Home, in Laurel, Md. Livestreaming of the event may be accessed by clicking HERE.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Save the Bay or the National Center for Science Education.
