Gerald Park

Gerald E. “Jerry” Park, 84 of Bartlett, Ill., died on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at his home following a long, hard battle with Parkinson’s Disease for 10-plus years.
Jerry was born on Sept. 4, 1937 in Ladysmith to Evelyn and Elmer “Pat” Park. He married Mary (Carlson) Park on May 29, 1965, in Ladysmith.
He served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Berlin Crisis when the Berlin wall went up. He was a mason and member of the local union for 50 years. He also belonged to the American Legion.
He enjoyed hunting, being outdoors, travel and was an entrepreneur at heart.
Jerry loved spending time with the grandkids and was a true-blue Packer fan. He was hard-working, honest, kind and generous and “what you saw was what you got.”
Jerry was a member of the Catholic church.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Mary; his son, Thomas (Amy #1) Park of Minnesota; five grandchildren, Hannah, Ryan, Olivia, Brendan and Brady and many special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn and Elmer; three brothers, Ralph (Edith), Robert and Raymond (Virginia) and three sisters, Hellen (Don Ostenso), Dorothy (Bob Hanson) and Patricia (Frank Place).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith with Military Honors provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association.
Visitation will be from 4-6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith, where a Scripture Service will begin at 6:30 p.m. There will also be an hour of visitation on Wednesday at the church beginning at 10:30 a.m.
