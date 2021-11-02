Gerald Park

Gerald E. “Jerry” Park, 84 of Bartlett, Ill., died on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at his home following a long, hard battle with Parkinson’s Disease for 10-plus years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith with Military Honors provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association. Visitation will be from 4-6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith, where a Scripture Service will begin at 6:30 p.m. There will also be an hour of visitation on Wednesday at the church beginning at 10:30 a.m.