Zeny Kuc, 68, of Conrath, passed away at home surrounded by his wife and children on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. He was born on June 8, 1953, in Chicago, Ill., and the family later moved to Wisconsin until settling on the family farm south of Ladysmith.
Zeny had a love and skill as a machinery jockey beginning at the age of 17. He started small on the family farm until he moved up the road where he expanded and continued to expand over the years. He was very involved with supporting the local FFA and 4H groups and was always active in the local fair. One of the most well known traits in his business was how he would take anything in on trade…vehicles, livestock, and even the occasional duck that would fly away after he would bring it home. Zeny’s love for machinery buying and selling continued until just a couple weeks before his death.
Zeny married the love his life, Sherry Anderson, in December 1972. Together, they raised four children, Christopher, D’Arcy, Jacquelyn and Wesley. They taught them the importance of family and always remaining close to one another no matter what. Zeny passed his legacy of mechanics and machinery to both of his sons and all of his kids took turns working at the implement with him over the years.
Retirement never really set in with Zeny so they would take many adventures across the countryside. He adored spending time with all of his grandchildren and they loved the teasing and the unique sayings that will forever be instilled in them. And all in the family knew of the special bond he had with his best feline friend, George, who was at his side until the very end.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Sherry; two sons, Christopher (LeAnn) of Tony and Wesley (Janessa) of Conrath; one daughter D’Arcy (Jamie) Ewer of Ladysmith; son-in-law Jed (Miranda) Ewer of Conrath; special family, Amber (Jake) Ludvigsen of Osseo; grandchildren, Kylene (Christopher) Abbiehl, Makenzie (Eli) Miller, Kevin (Breanna) Ewer, Taylor Ewer, Blayne Celske, Hunter Ewer, Riley Ewer, Bradyn Ewer, Chloe Kuc, Senjko Kuc, Emma Ewer, and Arleigh Kuc; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Abigail and Gracie Abbiehl and Amelia Ewer.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jacquelyn Ewer; his brothers, Eugene Kuc and Wassyli Chamula and his parents.
A memorial visitation for Zeny will be held on Monday, Dec. 6, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith starting at 4 p.m. There will be a memorial time of sharing led by Galan Lechleitner on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the funeral home starting at 11 a.m. An hour of memorial visitation will also be held on Tuesday morning at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of sharing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice of Medford.
