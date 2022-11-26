Jane Stephens

Jane Lois Stephens, 91, of Sheldon, died on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, peacefully at home with family.
She was born on Jan. 15, 1931, in Stanley, to Clarence Jacob and Nettie Belle (Hanson) Crabb.
She married Loren “Russ” Stephens on Dec. 12, 1953, in the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.
Jane was responsible for educating many of the fine young students in the Flambeau and Gilman school districts from 1950 to 1990 with a brief sabbatical to have her three children and to complete her bachelor of science degree at Mount Senario. She enjoyed running into her former students around town.
After her retirement, Jane enjoyed spending winters in Arizona. She loved playing cards and was so happy to sing karaoke with friends at the clubhouse. In her younger years, she loved fishing, playing golf and bowling. She loved to travel. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family.
She was a member of Sheldon Church of Christ and the Women’s American Legion Auxiliary.
She is survived by her three children, Robert (Lucy) of Sheldon, Kathleen (John) of McHenry, Ill., and Kendal (Sandy) of Cary, Ill.; her five grandchildren, Ryan, Randal, Brandon, Brent and Michaela; and her four great-grandchildren, Mylie, Wyatt, Cade and Rex.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 2, at Sheldon Church of Christ with Jeremy Allard officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service. Burial will follow the service in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jane’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
