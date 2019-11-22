Walter Albecker, Jr. II

Walter Joseph Albecker Jr. II passed away the morning of Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.

Walter was born April 18, 1933, in Chicago, Ill., to Walter and Lydia Albecker, in the midst of the Great Depression. He served in the U.S. Army spending the bulk of his deployment in Germany. After his military service and return to the U.S., Walter worked as an accountant and then as a truck driver for Jewel grocers for over 20 years.

He was drawn in 1967 to Ladysmith, where he retired in 1997.

Walter's moments of Zen and source of happiness was being around the tranquil Flambeau River and being and laughing raucously with his family and friends.

Walter will be remembered for his unique sense humor, his love of food and his storytelling. He had extraordinary stamina in many areas of his life as a conversationalist and physically as evidenced by playing basketball into his late 60s where he would compete (and win) against those 40 years his junior.

Walter is survived by his wife, six children and 10 grandchildren.