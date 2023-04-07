Richard Nash

Richard Lee Nash, 70, of Ladysmith, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Monday, April 3, 2023.
Rick was born August 5,1952 in Wisconsin Rapids, son of the late Patrick and Elaine (Otto) Nash. In 1970, he graduated from Assumption High School and married his high school sweetheart, Margaret “Kayo” Boles, on January 26, 1974. In 1972, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves, completing his basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C. He then attended UW-Steven’s Point followed by Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) from 1974-1976, graduating with an associate degree in Mortuary Science. Rick joined the firm of McElravy-Geier Funeral Home in Ladysmith in 1976. In 1977, he completed his time in the Reserves and received an honorable discharge. He then became a partner at the funeral home in 1984 and later went on to own the business, now known as Nash-Jackan Funeral Home. Rick retired as a funeral director in 2006 but in no way did he slow down.
He went on to own Winterhaven Resort and Campground in Bruce, WI, where he greatly enjoyed creating a family of campers and sharing in their fun over the summer. Rick had a lifetime love of hunting and fishing and was always eager to share his passion with others. His favorite place to gather with friends and family was at Nashville Lodge, his camp, where countless memories were made and countless deer were shot. When he wasn’t at Nashville Lodge, he was often found fishing on the Chippewa Flowage in the summers and on the snowmobile trails in the winter. He also enjoyed his time with the Flambeau Bassmasters and their annual fishing trips. If he wasn’t in his deer stand or fishing boat, he was often found in the fields of North and South Dakota helping to clear the skies. His love for the outdoors led to his involvement with Safe Hunters of Tomorrow (S.H.O.T) and Hunt of a Lifetime. Both were such a blessing to him.
He felt so fortunate to live the life he lived with so many friends and to be able to give back to his community as a member of the Ladysmith Jaycees, Knights of Columbus, Police and Fire Commission, Park and Cemetery Board, Ladysmith Driftbusters, and Ladysmith Lions. Despite his busy life, he still found time to earn his black belt in Karate and later helped instruct others. He took pleasure in mentoring others in sport and in business and gladly shared his life’s lessons. He was always ready with a good joke or a wise word and truly loved living his life to the fullest every single day.
He married the second love of his life, Bonny, on October 8, 2022. He called her the angel he never thought he’d meet. She would join him in his deer stand, on his fishing boat, around a campfire, walks through the woods, and in celebrating family and friends and community.
He is survived by his wife, Bonny; his two children, Kaylee (Joe) Hayden of Ladysmith and Jonathan (Kiersten) Nash of Hermantown, MN; his grandchildren, Keegan Nash and Aaliyah Nash-Hayden, and Lucas, Esme, and Micah Nash; his step-children, Sophia and Aiden Beck; his siblings, Carol (Pete) Mason of Wisconsin Rapids, Thomas (Kathleen) Nash of Iron Mountain, MI, Kathy Gear, Jean (Al) Winters, and Joseph (Michelle) Nash, all of Wisconsin Rapids; his two brothers-in-law, Brian Matthews of Wisconsin Rapids and John Boles (Rose Lynch) of Madison, WI; many nieces and nephews including niece Roberta (Brian) Balsewicz of Naperville, IL.
Rick was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret “Kayo” Nash; his parents, Pat and Elaine Nash; his brother, Michael Nash; his sister, Barbara Matthews; his brother-in-law, Delbert Gear; and infant brother, John Nash.
The family is incredibly grateful for the care and compassion of Dr. Caleb Smith and his medical team at Mayo Clinic, Rochester over the past year as well as his infusion team of Jen and Cheri and Dr. Katie at Marshfield Clinic, Ladysmith.
Visitation will be held at 4:00 pm Monday, April 10, 2023 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith. Monday’s visitation will include a “time of sharing” held at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 11th at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with visitation one hour prior. Fr. David Oberts and Fr. John Anderson will concelebrate the Mass of Christian Burial, assisted by Deacon Craig Voldberg. Burial with full military honors will be at Riverside Cemetery, Ladysmith immediately following services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in the name of Rick Nash to support local youth outdoor programs.
