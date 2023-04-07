Richard Nash

Richard Lee Nash, 70, of Ladysmith, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Monday, April 3, 2023. Visitation will be held at 4:00 pm Monday, April 10, 2023 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith. Monday’s visitation will include a “time of sharing” held at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 11th at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with visitation one hour prior. Fr. David Oberts and Fr. John Anderson will concelebrate the Mass of Christian Burial, assisted by Deacon Craig Voldberg. Burial with full military honors will be at Riverside Cemetery, Ladysmith immediately following services.