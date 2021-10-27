Ruth Bollman

Ruth Elaine (Kurtz) Bollman went to be with her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ, on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Columbia City, Indiana. She was born on July 10, 1931, in Bruce, to Chester Ray and Daisy Adelia (Swanson) Kurtz. She was the youngest of five girls.
She married her childhood sweetheart and love of her life, Almon Rodney Bollman, on Aug. 26, 1950. They eventually moved to Madison and raised four children. She was a wonderful, Godly homemaker and assisted her husband, Rodney in his plumbing business. When Rodney retired from his plumbing business, they spent half the year in Apache Junction, Ariz., and the rest of their time near the town of Bruce, where they both had been raised.
Ruth loved to read the Bible and memorize scripture. She enjoyed sending cards and notes to family members. She worked crossword puzzles almost every morning. One of the things Ruth was well known for was her jellies and jams, along with baked goods, especially pies. She always had beautiful flowers and a large vegetable garden. Ruth took many camping trips with her family. She especially loved the cruises to Alaska and Hawaii with her husband Rodney.
Ruth was a great woman of faith in her God and Savior. She had a loving and caring spirit, always sending cards to people hurting or going through trials. She was a prayer warrior continually praying for family and those in need. She knew large passages of the Bible by memory and raised her children to read God’s word and memorize it. She will be forever remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend to many.
She is survived by her three children and spouses; Rod and Rebekah (Head) Bollman, Keith and Wanda (Wilson) Bollman, Candy, and William Churchill; 13 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She has one surviving sister, Beverly Schambers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband of 71 years, Almon Rodney Bollman; daughter, Pamela Rae Armstrong, and three sisters, Lillian Mayer, June Blyseth, and Irene Mayer.
A memorial service will take place at a later date. Cremation Services of Kosciusko County, 4356 N. St. Rd. 15, Warsaw, Ind., is in charge of arrangements.
