Myrna Mauch

Myrna Mae Mauch, 88, passed away on June 9, 2023, at Aspirus Tivoli Community, Portage.
She was born July 1, 1934, the first child of the late George T. and Jessie Mae (Bromley) Mauch. She lived in Sheldon and was valedictorian of the graduation
Ladysmith High School Class of 1952. She attended the University of Chicago. She was employed at State of Minnesota Department of Highways as a civil engineer.
She decided to do a career change and enrolled in Logan College of Chiropractic in St Louis, Mo. She graduated in 1973 and became a licensed chiropractor in Wisconsin. She established her office in Holman in 1974, until her retirement. In 2006, she purchased land on the Jump River in the McKinley Township, Taylor County.
Myrna had her house built on the lot, within 100 yards of the birth location of her mother, Jessie. In 2021 the first "Mauch Gathering" was arranged by Myrna as the matriarch.
Survivors include younger brothers, Bart (Margaret) Mauch of Prairie du Sac and Douglas Bruce (Gail) Mauch of Saugus, Mass.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Rodney Mauch.
A Celebration of Life with be held at 11 a.m., Aug. 19, at Mt. Nebo Cemetery, Jump River.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.