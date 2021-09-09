Frank Cynor, 78, of Sheldon, died Tuesday evening, Sept. 7, 2021, at his home after battling cancer for four weeks. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith, with Frank and Nancy’s children officiating. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.