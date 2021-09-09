Frank Cynor, 78, of Sheldon, died Tuesday evening, Sept. 7, 2021, at his home after battling cancer for four weeks.
He was born in Sheldon on Nov. 1, 1942, to John J. and Julia C. Cynor. Frank was a life long resident of Sheldon. He and Nancy Carol Ewer were married on March 2, 1962, in Cornell.
Frank was an avid vegetable gardener. He and Nancy were dairy farmers for 44 years before having an auction and then a kick the bucket party. In his younger years, he was on a bowling league, and then for many years he threw horseshoes on a league and for fairs and family get togethers. Dad was a loyal Cardinals fan who could remember names and statistics of his team. He loved his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids and was always ready for a party.
Survivors include his wife Nancy; sons, Frank, Jr. (Traci) Cynor of Brackett, Tom (Sherrie) Cynor of Holcombe, Jamie (Heidi) Cynor of Shawano and Robbie Cynor of Ewa Beach, Hawaii; daughter, Lorrie (Kevin) Paul of Tony; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Rose Roloff of Chippewa Falls, Evelyn Lompa of Holcombe and Dorothy Haraburda of Cornell and three brothers, Jack (Janice) Cynor of Cumberland, Joe (Peggy) Cynor of El Paso, Texas and Charles Cynor of Sheldon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, George, James, Ted and Robert Cynor and sister, Ethel Cynor.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith, with Frank and Nancy’s children officiating. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Frank requests that memorials be directed to the following two charities or a charity of your choice: The Christian Children’s Fund and Doctors Without Borders.
