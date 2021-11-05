Louise Ann Burt Mills died Saturday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Mequon, Wis., with her family holding her close. She is survived by four children, Susan Anne Mills, Robert Steven Mills (Joanna) James Thomas Mills, (Mary Beth), John Phillip Mills (Cheryl) and seven grandchildren, Robert Dominic Mills (Rachel), Anthony Burt Mills (fiancй Allie), Margaret Ann Mills, Gretchen Elizabeth Mills (Joseph Margolies), Nevin Thomas Mills, Sarah Louise Mills, Michael James Mills, one great granddaughter, Leia Amelia Margolies, sister-in-law, Alice Mills Tavarez, two nieces and five nephews.
Louise was born July 30, 1926 in Aurora, Neb. Her parents were Chester P. Burt and Ellen Foster Burt, and she had two brothers, W. Thomas Burt and C. Phillip Burt. In 1936 the family moved to Ladysmith, Wis., where her father ran a print shop, stationery store and was writer and editor of the Ladysmith News. He was also mayor of Ladysmith. Louise graduated from Ladysmith High School. She excelled at tennis, a sport her father taught her at an early age. She went on to nursing school at the University of Minnesota where she received her degree in Registered Nursing. After graduation, she continued to work at University Hospital as a surgical nurse. While attending the University, she met her future husband, Robert Newton Mills (Bob) of Normal, Ill., on a blind date. They were married in Ladysmith on June 19, 1948. Bob worked as an electrical engineer in the General Electric Manufacturing Management Program, which took them to Massachusetts and then Ohio.
As the family grew, Bob’s job moved them to Holland, Mich., and then Cleveland, Ohio. In 1969 they moved to Stamford, Conn., when Bob joined GE corporate staff. Louise often talked about one of the important things she did while living there. After the Vietnam War, many young children were flown to the U.S. and adopted. Louise helped with these children when they first arrived, especially the babies and was in demand because of her nursing background. She also enjoyed taking cooking classes and her family enjoyed sampling the dishes. She joined PEO there.
When Bob retired in 1986 they built a new home in Savannah, Ga. They enjoyed new and old friends and playing tennis. She played tennis until she was 75 years old. Louise was involved in the effort to have a public library built and was a key volunteer there for many years. One of the things she enjoyed was having her grandchildren visit her, one at a time, a special time for all of them. Bob died in 1990. Louise continued to embrace life enjoying travel and her family. In 2006 she moved to a senior community in Savannah and remained close to her many friends and activities.
In 2016, Louise moved to Mequon to be closer to two of her children. She enjoyed seeing her family, especially her grandchildren and was especially happy to attend the wedding of one of her granddaughters.
She is remembered as a remarkable woman, an extraordinary mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. No services will be held, and burial will be private.
