Frances Oksa

Frances Lorraine Oksa, age 88, of Mellen, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Tomahawk Health Services, Tomahawk.
Frances was born on Jan. 21, 1935, on Sawdust Road, Town of Washington, Rusk County, to Michael Pulaski and Magdalen (Sims, Pulaski) Barten.
Frances enjoyed genealogy and had traced her family back to the 1600s. She enjoyed gardening, spending time with her grandchildren and watching the wildlife out the window.
She is survived by her children, Lynn (Robert) Loomis and David Oksa; grandchildren, Brian, Alyssa, Dalton, Cole and Shayla; great-grandson, Moses; sister, Rosemary; numerous nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Reino A. Oksa, Jr.; son, Reino A. Oksa III; sisters, Helen, Dorothy and CarolAnn; and brothers, Frank Pulaski and Ralph Barten.
A spring burial will take place in Mount Hope Cemetery, Highbridge.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen.
