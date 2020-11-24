Kathleen Hill

Kathleen Radiker,Krisik, Simenson, Hill, age 94, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at The Home Place, Stanley.
Kathy was born to Edward and Mary Ann (Skrupky) Radiker, in Ingram, on May 12, 1926. She grew up in the Ingram-Glen Flora area, later residing in Ladysmith with her children.
Surviving Kathy are daughters, Jeraldine "Jeri Ann" Krisik Gordon of Tahlequah, Okla. and Sandra Simenson of Minneapolis, Minn., and her son, David (Patricia) Simenson of Withee. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Preceding in death was her daughter,Pauline Krisik, and her son Dennis Krisik.
Interment will be at Ingram Cemetery by her mother. RIP mom.
In tears we watched her suffer. We watched her fade away. Our hearts were truly broken, she fought so hard to stay. It broke our hearts to lose her, but she did not go alone. For part of us went with her, the day God called her home. Lord, keep your arms around her and in your loving care.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
No services are planned at this time.
