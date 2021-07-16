Rodney Becker

Rodney A. Becker, 71 of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. Funeral services will be held at noon, Friday, July 16, at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Christopher Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith with military honors provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until noon on Friday at the church.