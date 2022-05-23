Douglas A. Rutledge, 70, of Ladysmith, died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Doug was born on Jan. 21, 1952, in New Richmond, the son of Marvin and Gertrude (Neumann) Rutledge. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a dairy farmer most of his life.
On May 27, 1978, Doug married Cynthia Wallace at St. Bridget’s Church in Stanton. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #6754 in Chetek.
Doug is survived by his wife, Cindy; one son, Dean Rutledge of Granton; three daughters, Dawn Marin-Wallace of Eau Claire, Denise (Jeff) Bergeron of Thorp and Deeann Rutledge of Ladysmith; four brothers, Del (Shirley) of Star Prairie, Daniel (Lisa) of Dresser, Duane (Tracy) of Star Prairie and Dom (Pam) of New Richmond; one sister, Debbie Rutledge of Hudson; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Diane and Mary Rutledge, both in infancy; and one granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, at Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Brandon Guenther will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Boardman.
Friends may call from 3 p.m. until the time of services at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, at the funeral home.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.
