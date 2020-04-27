Edmond Kopras

Edmond S. Kopras, 89, of Bruce, died on Friday, April 24, 2020, at his home.
Ed was born in Ladysmith on Sept. 3, 1930, to Stanley and Rose (Smentek) Kopras.
He married Ruth Ann Vobornik on Sept. 12, 1953 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. He bought the family farm and farmed it until they moved to Bruce in 1959 with their two children, Curt and Randy, and eventually added two more children, Dennis and Karen, to the family. He lived in that house for the remainder of his life.
Ed worked as a foreman at Peavey’s paper mill in Ladysmith for many years. Over the years he was a milk hauler, worked as the town’s butcher for Ray Eidahl at the grocery store in Bruce, Bruce Lumber Yard, Racer’s Raceway, was a bartender at McGinty’s Bar and a courier for Chippewa Valley Bank.
He loved coaching the young kids in baseball as well as he did playing the game. Edmond looked forward to deer season every year and hunted well into his 80s. He enjoyed bowling and growing his garden every year. He would fill much of his free time playing cribbage with anyone willing to play the game with him. Every year he looked forward to spending time with his boys splitting wood.
Edmond is survived by his sons, Curt (Colleen) Kopras of Bruce, Randy (Tammy) Kopras of Bruce and Dennis (Sue) Kopras of Exeland; his daughter, Karen (Harold, Jr.) Zebro of Bruce; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his sister, Christine Bossany of Minneapolis and sisters-in-law, CeCeal Vobernik of Ladysmith and Judy (Bob) Holzbauer of Madison.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Ruth; brothers, Edward and Chester and sisters, Mary Byczek, Jeri Battell and Helen Kopras.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a future date at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bruce.
Burial will follow in the Bruce Cemetery. An announcement will be published at that time.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
