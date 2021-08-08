Patricia Ann Kittleson, 81, of Casa Grande, Ariz., passed away on Tuesday, Aug, 3, 2021, in Scottsdale, Ariz..
Patricia was born in Ladysmith to Mary and William Griglak on April 19, 1940. She graduated from Ingram-Glen Flora High School in 1958. She continued her education at University of Wisconsin-Superior. She married Allen Forseth (1961-1975) and raised a family in St. Louis Park, Minn. She spent her professional career working for Target Corporation.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially grandchildren. When she moved to Casa Grande, Ariz., she became a proud and active member in the Fairways community.
Patricia is survived by her sons, Gregory (Anne) Forseth, Phoenix, Ariz., and Jeffrey (Sirlei) Forseth, Lake Stevens, Wash., and daughter, Suzanne (Gary) Anderson, Northfield, Minn.; step children, Steven (Danette), Julee and Jeffrey Kittleson; brothers, William, James and Eugene Griglak; also 13 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Kittleson; parents, Mary and William Griglak; son, Timothy Forseth; and brothers, Edward, Daniel, Ralph, and Robert Griglak.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 13, at St. Anthony De Padua Catholic Church in Tony. Burial will follow at the Tony cemetery.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Thema Health Services (Hospice) of Phoenix, Ariz.
