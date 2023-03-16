Betty Stone

Betty Marie (Wood) Stone, 86 of Bruce, died on Monday, March 13, 2023, at The Homeplace in Stanley following a 3-year illness of aging dementia. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 23, at Bruce Federated Church with Reverand Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial will follow in Bruce Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church.