Betty Stone

Betty Marie (Wood) Stone, 86, of Bruce, died on Monday, March 13, 2023, at The Homeplace in Stanley following a 3-year illness of aging dementia.
Betty was born on Aug. 10, 1936, at home in Vinton, Iowa, to Mervin and Leola Lucille (Harris) Wood. She was in the Class of 1955 in the Independence School District in Iowa but left in her senior year to go to work.
She married Herbert Stone on March 18, 1989, in Rowley, Iowa. Betty was a farm wife. She milked cows and the farm was her life. Betty and Herbert ran a successful century farm. She enjoyed gardening and making picture frames. She also worked at the cheese factory. She loved to play her accordion, and she played "Beautiful Brown Eyes," her favorite song.
Betty was a member of the Bruce Federated Church.
Betty is survived by her husband, Herbert; seven children, Becky, Rod, Rocky, Rita, Roxanne, Randy and Rhonda and a very special "son," Todd. She is also survived by step-children, Bert, Alan, Sandy and Peggy; 26 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; two brothers, Bob (Rowena) Wood of Independence, Mo., and Fred (Judy) Wood of Fairfax, Iowa; three brothers-in-law, John, Robert and Steve Stone and a sister, Leona Clester of East Moline, Ill.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mervin and Leola Lucille (Harris) Wood; two children, Rick and Rose; step-daughter, Renee; eight siblings, Viola, Harold, Marion, David, Max, Barb, Donna and Johnny and a sister-in-law, Sally.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 23, at Bruce Federated Church with Reverand Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial will follow in Bruce Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
