Evelyn Josephine Edming House, 83, died peacefully on Monday morning, June 13, 2022, at Vita Care Living.
Evelyn was born in the Ladysmith hospital on Aug. 25, 1938, to parents, Lou Etta and Arnold Edming of Glen Flora and siblings, Lloyd Edming and Dona Edming Dabinett.
Evelyn graduated from Glen Flora High School in 1956. She later graduated as an elementary school teacher from the University of Wisconsin-Superior. Her first job was in New London, but to be closer to home her next job was in Roseville, Minn., near St.Paul. She had a bean patch to save money for her college education before graduating in 1961.
She had a blind date in San Diego with a warrant officer, Joe House. That changed her life. They wrote each other long letters. When he went to Vietnam, he was on the USS Enterprise stationed at Coronado, Calif. They married in June 1970. Then they went to Sicily, where she taught school until Joe retired after 22 years in the Navy.
They next moved to Jacksonville, Fla., where she taught school near the beach.
In 1984, she retired from teaching and then purchased a home in the Smoky Mountains town called Bryson City, N.C. They lived there until Joe died in 1999.
She made a living in the arts and crafts and made twice the amount of money than teaching.
She had a 4x4 foot garden of flowers on the side of the house.There was a 3 foot bed of flowers going around the garage and bulbs of flowers along the walkway. She threw bags of wild flower seeds above the hill behind the house.
You would hear screaming through the house, "I have seen God and she showed me the flowers." They were so lovely she would sing Hallelujah, Hallelujah.
She moved back to Jacksonville to be near Joe's friend.
Visitation will be held from noon-1 p.m., on Friday, June 17, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. There will be a service at 1 p.m.
Then, Evelyn will go to the Smoky Mountains in North Carolina to be with her husband.
Thanks so much to all the helpers at Vita Care Living and Moment Hospice for their love and care.
She is now resting next to Joe in Bryson City, N.C.
Commented