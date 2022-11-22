Keith Forbush of Oshkosh was surrounded with love at his home when he finally became free of pain on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, after a 5 year battle with cancer and decades of physical pain.
Keith Dean Forbush was born on May 19, 1953, to Keith Gordon Forbush and Marilyn (Rose) Forbush of West Milton, Ohio. His family moved to Wisconsin after purchasing the Timberline Resort on Potato Lake. Keith graduated from Weyerhaeuser High School in 1971 and entered the Navy immediately after, going through basic training in San Diego, and then serving as a Naval Corpsman on the USS Downes DE 1070 where he provided medical care to Naval personnel.
Keith returned to Bruce in 1974 where he he met his devoted and loving wife of 48 years, Sandra Willoughby, marrying on Jan. 4, 1975.
Keith enjoyed watching the Packers, refinishing wood furniture and carrying for his beloved dachshunds.
Keith was survived by his wife, Sandra Willoughby Forbush and two children, Dawn (Doug) Brantley of Ripon and Josh Forbush of Oshkosh; his sister, Kathy Revak of Minneapolis, Minn.; grandchildren, Samantha Forbush, Jenna Brantley, Dominik Forbush, Meredith Brantley, Natalie Brantley & Anna Brantley; in-laws, Terry Willoughby, Ronald (Pam) Willoughby, Teresa (Dave) Schaetzer and Thomas Willoughby and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Joseph Revak.
A visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Poklasny Funeral Home at 870 W. South Park Ave. Oshkosh, WI 54902.
A special thank you to the Aurora Cancer Center and Hospice Nurses for their loving care as well as the Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Keith's name.
