Keith Forbush of Oshkosh was surrounded with love at his home when he finally became free of pain on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, after a 5 year battle with cancer and decades of physical pain. A visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Poklasny Funeral Home at 870 W. South Park Ave. Oshkosh, WI 54902.