Richard Allen Jenness, 72, of Ladysmith, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at his home.
Richard is survived by his wife, Irene (Tinsman) Jenness of 23 years; children, Pam (Chris) Carnes of Eau Claire, Tom (Micole) Jenness of Eleva and Bowen Jeness of Presque; step-children, Alisha (Chad) Olson of Hawkins, Thomas (Ashley) Gerberding of Plainview, Minn. and Tracie (Allen) Hasse of Hawkins and 10 grandchildren (with 1 on the way), Brandon, Ashley, Jacob, Madelyn, Alexzandrea, Gabriel, Lily, Dean, Alainah and Amber.
It was Richard's wish that no services be held.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.