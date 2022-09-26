Mary Baker

Mary Elizabeth Baker, 72, of Glen Flora, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
Mary was born in Alabama on May 12, 1950, to Edgar and Donna Tittle. She grew up in Chicago, Ill. Mary married Donald Baker on July 30, 1970, in Chicago, Ill. She enjoyed going to the casino and visiting with her kids and grandkids.
Mary is survived by her husband, Don; daughters, Kimberly (Joey) Stonkey of Holcombe and Tamera Jean (David Ammon) of Ladysmith; sons, Donnie (Jeannie) Baker of Phillips and Steven (Beverly) Baker of Ingram. Mary is also survived by 22 grandkids and many, many great-grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donna and Edgar Tittle; mother-in -law, Elise May; son, Michael and grandson, Joshua Baker.
A Celebration Of Life will be held for Mary at noon, Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Lions Club Pavilion in Holcombe.
Express online condolences at www.bortonleiserfuneralhome.com
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation services, Cornell, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
