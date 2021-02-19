Martha Grey

Martha A. Grey, age 89, of Ladysmith, died on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith due to a stroke. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. at First Church of Christ, 701 Menasha Ave. E., Ladysmith, on Saturday, March 20. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., with a luncheon following the service. A private burial service will be held in the summer.