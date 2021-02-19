Martha Grey

Martha A. Grey, age 89, of Ladysmith, died on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith due to a stroke.
Martha was born on Feb. 22, 1931, in Ladysmith, to Charles and Margaret Johnson. She graduated from Ladysmith High School. She worked for many years at the Gambles Store, Mel’s Floral Shop and the Ladysmith Nursing Home. Martha loved to sing and play guitar. She loved being outdoors and loved mowing the lawn at Dobson’s Golf Course.
Martha enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Brewers in the summer and the Green Bay Packers in the fall.
She was active in her church and community.
Martha is survived by her children, Peggy (Jerry) Haase of Eau Claire, Earl “Buck” (Pam) Grey of South Range and William “Bill” (Rhonda) Grey of Ladysmith; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Schmidt of Apple Valley, Minn; her grandson, Christopher Grey of Ladysmith; her parents, Charles and Margaret Johnson; her brothers, John, Albert, Carl, Roy, Morris and Leo and her sisters, Evelyn Orme, Margaret Sedway, Gladys Geisler and Elsie Sims Towers.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. at First Church of Christ, 701 Menasha Ave. E., Ladysmith, on Saturday, March 20. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., with a luncheon following the service.
A private burial service will be held in the summer.
If attending please follow COVID-19 protocols.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
