Christian Michael Ollinger, 24, of Ladysmith, died Saturday, May 14, 2022, on Highway 27 in Willard Township, Rusk County, Wisconsin.
He was born on April 28, 1998, in Ladysmith to Michael Lawrence and Jeannie Marie (Reed) Ollinger and had just moved to Altoona, Wisconsin in March of 2022. Christian loved golfing, bowling, video gaming, basketball, axe throwing, football, music and cribbage.
Survivors include his parents: Michael & Jeannie Ollinger of Ladysmith, sister: Megan Jean & Trenton Camren of Ladysmith, girlfriend: Kamren Sukopp of Chetek, WI, paternal grandmother: Paula (the late Robert) Ollinger of Glen Flora, Wisconsin, maternal grandparents: Pamela & Earl Mallo of Ladysmith and Bruce Reed & Colleen Whelan of Ham Lake, Minnesota, God-Parents: Cliff & Kathy Taylor of Ladysmith, aunts: Jennifer & Neil Gawinski and Kristin Ollinger of Ladysmith, uncles: Peter & Becky Ollinger of Ladysmith, Steven & Kristie Ollinger of Elkhorn, Wisconsin, Douglas & Megan Mallo of Gilman, WI, Larry Ollinger and Michelle Jaworski of Conrath, WI, many cousins, friends, teammates, coworkers, great-aunts and great-uncles and his dog Aeries.
A Celebration of Life for Christian Ollinger will be held on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Colonial Nursery south of Ladysmith on Highway 27 with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating.
The Nash – Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
