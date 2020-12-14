Elaine Mae (Haskins) Pfaffendorf, age 83, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
Elaine was born in Ogema to Lee and Helen (Zastrow) Haskins on Aug. 11, 1937. She was married to Larry Pfaffendorf in Kennan on June 4, 1955. She was a lifelong resident of Price County.
Elaine enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and word searches, as well as jigsaw puzzles. She enjoyed sewing, and quilting and was a great baker and cook.
Along with her husband, she planted thousands of trees and harvested many, many tons of boughs for wreaths. She was a hard worker.
Elaine worked at Jeld-Wen until her retirement. She was at different times, both President and Vice President of Local Union 1801. Elaine was a former member of the Hawkins Lions Club, The VFW Auxiliary, and American Legion Auxiliary, and S.O.U.L. Elaine also enjoyed visits with her grandchildren and always reminded them to call when they got home.
Elaine is survived by her husband of 65 years Larry Pfaffendorf of Kennan; her sons, Lonnie (Carol) Pfaffendorf of Wisconsin Dells and Tom (Naomi) Pfaffendorf of Hawkins and her daughters, Sheryl Johnson of Hawkins and Pam (Jerry) Retzlaff of Catawba. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is further survived by three brothers, Norman (Sue) Haskins of Ingram, Roy (Linda) Haskins of Phillips and Gene (Joyce) Haskins of Ogema; her sister, Lorraine Sarkkinen of Prentice; her sisters-in-law, Doris Haskins of Phillips and Rachel Pfaffendorf of Clear Lake, S.D. and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Tim; her parents; her brothers, Robert Haskins, Howard Haskins, Roger Haskins and Donnie Haskins and by her sisters, Doris Hall and Carol Anderson.
Interment will be in Kennan Cemetery with a private graveside ceremony for relatives.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements.
