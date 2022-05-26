Janet M. Moore, age 86, of Bruce, WI died on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Ladysmith Care and Rehab in Ladysmith, Wis.
Janet Marie Moore was born on March 13, 1936, in Independence, Wis., the daughter of Henry and Sara (Sura) Roskos. She grew up in Independence and graduated from Independence High School in 1954. Jan then attended the Accredited School of Beauty Culture in Eau Claire and was employed at the Kut and Kurl shop in Ladysmith as a beautician.
On October 19, 1963, she was married to Stanley R. Moore at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Independence. They made their home in Apollonia, Wis., on the family farm where they raised two sons: Rick and Doug.
During this time, Jan excelled in raising her two sons while occasionally cutting hair for close friends and relatives. She enjoyed snowmobiling in the Blue Hills, golfing at Taylor’s Amacoy Golf Course, participating in a bowling league, canning, cooking, and collecting antiques. She was a member of Birthday Club, the Red Hat Society, and the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary Post #268 in Bruce. She will be missed by friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Sara Roskos, and her brothers, Henry (Hank) Jr. Roskos and John Roskos.
She is survived by her husband Stanley Moore, sons, Richard (JoAnn) Moore of Bruce, Wis., and Douglas (Catherine) Moore of Columbus, Wis. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Sydney and Madelyn Moore.
Visitation will be on Thursday, June 2 at 4 p.m. at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce, Wis. Funeral Services will be on Friday, June 3, with a viewing at 10 a.m. and Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bruce with a light lunch to follow. A private family interment will be at a later time at the Apollonia Cemetery, Apollonia, Wis.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home handled the arrangements at www.nash-jackan.com.
