Clayton E. Aspseter, 89, of Rice Lake, died on Saturday, May 29, 2021,at his home surrounded by his loving family following a short battle with cancer.
Clayton was born on March 2, 1932, in Cook County, Ill., to Harold and Veda Aspseter. He married Jeanette Birdsill on July 16, 1952, in Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Superior. She preceded him in death on Oct. 14, 2017.
He joined the Army at the age of 20 and served in Second Armored Division. He spent 25 years as a telephone guy with GTE. After retiring he found time to take on driving school bus for the Rice Lake School District. He and Jeanette loved to travel through the years and even invested in a place in Florida where they loved to spend the winter months together.
Clayton loved to fish and hunt with his son and family, dine out at the Exeland Cafe, Maxine's and spending any time he could surrounded by his great-grandchildren that made him smile all through the years. He spent much of his time teaching valuable lessons about life and loving your family.
Clayton was a member of the Exeland Legion and a member of the Exeland Methodist Church.
Surviving children are Clayton Aspseter of Colfax, Debra and Robbie Westfall of Montana; three grandchildren, Vanessa (Travis), Kirk and Kristen; six great-grandchildren, Brohde, McKenzie, Charleigh, Emersyn, Kirk Jr. and Journey and four siblings, Janet Burcalow of Spokane, Wash., Edward Aspseter of Weyerhaeuser, Sharon Villard of Wausau and Susan Leader of Exeland.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jeanette and a brother, Harold D. Aspseter.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, June 3, at the Exeland Methodist Church with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial was next to his wife in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
