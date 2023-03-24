Margie Loriane (Jandrt) Hennen, age 101, entered eternal life on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mt. San Antonio Gardens Senior Living facility in Pomona, Calif., where she had resided for over 20 years.
She was born on April 20, 1921, in the northern Wisconsin logging town of Ladysmith. Her parents were Mary (Smrcek) Jandrt, a native of Czechoslovakia, and Rudolph F. Jandrt, a barber, who was born in Bertram, Iowa.
Margie was the youngest of nine children, and she was born on her mother’s birthday. She had five brothers, Lee Roy, Earl Elmer, Leslie Joseph, Rudolph Frank Jr. and Allen Benjamin; and three sisters, Mamie Alice, Blanche Olive and 12-day old Lillian).
She grew up in the neighboring town of Bruce, graduating from Bruce High School in 1939. After high school she moved to Milwaukee and worked for the Armour meat-packing company, where she met her future husband, Harold Hennen, through a co-worker. She married Harold in Milwaukee on May 18, 1946, after he returned from Europe where he served in the US Army during the WW2 European Campaign.
In 1951, they moved to the Milwaukee suburb of Mequon and then in 1961 moved to Tustin, Calif., where her husband was offered employment as an automobile mechanic.
Margie worked in the admissions office at Chapman College, in the city of Orange, until they sold their home and traveled in the United States for seven years in their RV.
She was an avid knitter and crocheter and won numerous blue ribbons at the Los Angeles County Fair for her unique handiwork. She began a postage stamp collection at the age of five, was an avid Angels baseball fan, loved gardening and tending to her flowers, and was known for her Christian faith.
She is survived by her two children, her son, Richard Allen Hennen (Robin) of Phelan, Calif., and her daughter, Kathleen Marie Bridgham (Gene) of Pomona, Calif. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and countless nieces and nephews and their families.
Her ashes will be placed with her husband at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, Calif., and, at the Jandrt family plot in Bruce.
