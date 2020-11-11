William “Bill” Louis Virgil, of Tomahawk, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.
Bill was born on Feb. 20, 1932, in Freeport, Ill., to Stephen William Virgil and Mary Ethel (McGowan) Virgil. He graduated from Aquin High School in Freeport and Marquette University in Milwaukee.
After serving in the Army during the Korean War, he returned to marry Nell Anne Theiler on Sept. 1, 1956. Nell and Bill raised five children in Palatine, Ill., where Bill worked in advertising until 1979 when they purchased the Tee-A-Way Golf and Supper Club in Ladysmith.
Bill got called out of “retirement,” so he moved to Minneapolis to return to work in advertising for many more years.
Bill enjoyed golfing, driving the boat, working on the golf course and entertaining. His favorite times were spent with the family at the cottage on Half Moon Lake in Tomahawk.
Bill is survived by his children, Charlie (Marcia) Virgil of Marshall, Pegi (Ty) Hilgendorf of Hazelhurst, Anne (Steve) Weaver of Long Beach, Calif., Mike (Kim) Virgil of Indianapolis, Ind. and Tracey (Tom) Novak of Sullivan; his grandchildren, Rachelle, Karen, Tara, Alex, Matthew, Katherine, Colleen, Peter, Kirstin, Ireland, Michael and Erin; his great-grandchildren, Ty, London, Bentley, Lincoln, Isla and Audie; and too many nieces and nephews to name.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nell Anne; his parents and his sisters, Mary Eileen Ross and Rosalie Pontius.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date.
