Clint Cooper

Clint A. Cooper, 56, of Tony, died on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.
Clint was born on June 14, 1966, in Ladysmith.
He was a very family oriented man. He loved with his whole heart. He never hated anyone and was always there for everyone.
Clint is survived by his parents; Wayne and Marion (Bollum) Cooper of Tony; his wife, Bonnie; four children, Samantha Hicks of Westfield, Ashley (Jeremy) Learned of Westfield, Michael Cooper of Ladysmith and Desta (Donnie) Skipper of Tony; nine grandchildren, Fawn King, Kaddin King, Bradly King, Brandon Simmerman, Joey Hicks, Blaine Learned, Fern Learned, Scarlett Learned and Isabella Cooper; three siblings, Chet (Jill) Cooper of Neenah, Jane (Rich) Buker of Barron and Leanna Cooper-Shroder of Holcombe; three nieces, Cienna (Collon) Hanson of Texas, Destiny Buker of Barron and Shania Shroder of Holcombe and one nephew, Shane Cooper of Neenah.
Clint is preceded in death by three brothers, Jonathon, Michael and Wayne; grandparents, Lester (Marna) Bollom and Lorence (Fern) Cooper; three uncles, Jim Bollom, Jerry Bollom and Irvin Bollom and a granddaughter, Baby Cooper.
Visitations will be held from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, March 23, at Sheldon Church of Christ and again on Friday, March 24, from 9 a.m.-noon at the church.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
