Arnold Earl Straight was born June 24, 1925, in a log cabin in Monroe County. He passed away peacefully on the night of Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Arnold was preceded in death by Lavina, his wife of 63 years; two daughters, Mary and Ann, and five grandsons, Tory, Dale, Darrel, Lee and Luke.
He is survived by his seven children, Sally (John), Barbara, Kathleen, Patricia, David (Roberta), Jonathan (Lisa) and Jo Ann, as well as 29 grandchildren, and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.
Arnold served his country in WWII as a Marine in the South Pacific Theater. He married his wife in 1946 in southern Wisconsin and moved to Rusk County in the 1960s.
Arnold worked hard for his family and found comfort in his Creator, animals, and nature. He will be dearly missed by those that knew him. Arnold was 95 at the time of his passing.
Burial with military honors provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association took place in Riverside Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
