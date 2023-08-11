John Terrill

John Mason Terrill, 75, longtime editor of the "Ladysmith News," died on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith, after a six-year battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
He was born June 10, 1948, in Green Bay, Wis., to Carleton and Gladys (Schaefer) Terrill.
His introduction to journalism came his senior year at Green Bay West High School as sports editor of the "Purple Parrot." He wrote for "The Bay Badger" at the UW-Green Bay Center and became editor of that paper when it went to weekly publication. He spent his last two years of college at UW-Madison and wrote for "The Daily Cardinal" and "Badger Herald" before earning a BA degree in journalism in 1970.
He began working for "The Ladysmith News" on Feb. 8, 1971, and spent his entire newspaper career with the "News," retiring on Aug. 29, 2008.
His desk was back with the Linotypes and job presses in the old "News" office on W. Second Street. In the days of letterpress printing, he wrote articles on scraps of newsprint using an R.C. Allen typewriter, made up the front page on the stone by arranging columns of lead type and engravings in the chase and setting main headlines with type pulled from the California job case.
The "News" went to offset printing in 1976 and moved into the former Gustafson Dairy plant on W. Third Street. Typewriters gave way to computers, and page production went from pasting stories and pictures on a layout page to computer generated make-up.
He strove to be objective and fair in writing about government and local issues, giving citizens the information to make up their own minds.
Although he covered fatal accidents, tragedies and other calamities as a matter of a record, week by week, he delighted in sharing the lives and good deeds of local citizens through words and pictures. "Everybody has a story to tell," he said. And there were many interesting people who called Rusk County "home."
He always looked forward to the Rusk County Fair, because it was an opportunity to photograph 4-H and FFA youth with their prized animals.
Many years after the fact, people came up to him and said, "you took my picture" and shared that "my grandmother clipped it out of the paper and had it on the front of her refrigerator for years."
His notoriety was eclipsed by his dog, “Heather," whose antics were recorded in the "Tails, Trails and Tales" column that he wrote for over 15 years.
He loved history and was proud of his Norman ancestors who fought with William the Conquerer in the Battle of Hastings and became knights and political leaders in their service to England. His ancestors came to America in 1632 and fought in the French and Indian war and the Revolutionary War.
He was an active member of the Rusk County Historical Society for many years and served as its president.
He loved trains and was instrumental in getting Soo Line passenger diesel 500, three Soo Line passenger cars and a wooden caboose for the City of Ladysmith. He was a longtime member of the Soo Line Historical and Technical Society and attended their annual conventions.
He served on the Ladysmith Park Board for many years and was its chairman.
His other interests were astronomy, grouse hunting, trout fishing, deer hunting, playing the piano, gardening and photography.
He is survived by his brother, Richard (Linda) Terrill of New Hope, Minn.; his stepdaughters Jill Tepler (partner Bill Galetka) of Eau Claire and Marena (Mark) Michielson of Ladysmith; his stepson Christopher Tepler (partner Andy Kylan) of Orlando, Fla.; grandchildren Sawyer and Croix Michielson of Ladysmith; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his former wife, Kathy.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery.
