Helen Morajda

Helen (Sowa) Morajda, 92, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at her home. She had been under the care of her son, Alan, and daughter, Sharon, after suffering a heart attack on April 15.
Helen was born on May 19, 1931, to Frank and Anna (Obryk) Sowa in Cicero, Ill. As a little girl, she moved to Chicago with her family.
Helen graduated from Kelly High School in 1949. On Aug. 13, 1949, she married Stanley Morajda and lived in her parents home in a one bedroom apartment in their basement. They lived there until they had their first child, Wayne. From there they moved in with Stanley’s father in his home who had lost his wife in 1949. They lived there until 1964 when they moved with their four children to their farm in the town of Rusk a few miles from Stanley’s uncle
Helen was a homemaker and dairy farmer with her husband and family. After her husband passed away in 1994, she continued to milk cows with her two sons until she was 75 years old. While farming, she took care of all four of her grandchildren and was a big influence in their lives.
She loved to cook, providing meals for her family. She loved to garden vegetables and flowers. She did a lot of canning and freezing. She liked to play Help-thy-Neighbor, a card game, at holidays and family gatherings. Helen liked to go to the casino. In her later years, she liked watching game shows and westerns on television.
Helen is survived by her two sons, Wayne (Jeannine) of Chetek and Alan of Chetek and one daughter, Sharon (Mark) Czekalski of Weyerhaeuser. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Holly Morajda, Corey Czekalski, Bryan Czekalski and Michael (Bailey) Morajda. Helen is further survived by her sister, Fran Kmiecik of Chippewa Falls; a sister-in-law, Irene Sowa of Illinois and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews scattered across the country.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley, who passed away in 1994; a son, Roy, who passed away in 1977; her parents, Frank and Anna Sowa; a brother, Joseph Sowa; brothers-in-law, Steve Kmiecik and Julius (Christine) Morajda and sisters-in-law, Estelle (Arthur) Bragiel and Irene (Frank) Zaczyk.
There will be no funeral at Helen’s request. A private burial will be held for her children and grandchildren in Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery next to her husband and son.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
