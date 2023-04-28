Catherine Moelter

Catherine "Cathy" Louise (Collier) Moelter, 67, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, with her daughter by her side in Milwaukee after a long battle with brain cancer.
Cathy was born to Rita (Ludvik) and Pete Collier on May 19, 1955, in Ladysmith. She grew up in Altoona before moving to Park Falls, Minn., where she graduated high school in 1973. Shortly after, the family moved back to Eau Claire where she remained.
She worked as a server at Heckel’s and a bank teller at 1st Federal Bank while attending college courses and did in home daycare after the birth of her daughter before working for the ECASD as the secretary at Lowes Creek Early Learning Center. She worked for the ECASD until she became sick in 2003.
While the relationship wasn’t permanent, Cathy married Mike Moelter in 1985. Together they had a daughter, and Cathy gained two stepchildren.
Cathy is survived by her daughter, Lindsey (Jason) Schoessow and grandson, Jacob of Waukesha. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Chris (Julie) Moelter of New Berlin and Shannon (Tommy) Starck of Cadott and their children, Joey, Maddie, Korben and Sophie. She is further survived by her brothers and sisters, Michael (Maryann) Collier, Cindy (Robert) Bohn, Mark (Aurora) Collier, Christine Collier, Matt Collier and Cheryl Collier; many “favorite” nieces and nephews and dear friend, Gwyn Plaza.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Rita, and nephew, Travis McDowell.
Prior to getting sick, Cathy lived a full and rich life. She was an avid runner, frequently participating in 5Ks and finding new running paths around town. She volunteered her time, ushering and building sets with the Eau Claire Theater Guild. Summers were spent at the pool with her daughter and camping up at her sister, Chris’s, cabin. Cathy and Lindsey traveled often together out to California to visit her other sisters and spend time at the ocean. Road trips were filled with the alphabet game and singing along to old folk songs and movie soundtracks.
Cathy fought a long hard battle for 19 years, after getting sick, far exceeding doctors' expectations. While her life looked different during these years Cathy remained positive and never complained. Her days were filled with crossword puzzles and many games of Yahtzee and cribbage with her friend, Gwyn.
Cathy’s final months were spent with her daughter and grandson playing games of peek-a-boo and watching old TV shows together. We will miss her kindness and humor that she never lost despite everything she faced.
A visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m., Friday, May 5, with a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services-WEST CHAPEL, 1405 N Clairemont Ave. Eau Claire, WI 54703. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the L.E. Phillips Memorial Library.
