Karen Whittaker

Karen Sue Whittaker passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
She leaves behind 2 children (Derek and Katie (Robert Barna), both from Ladysmith WI), 2 sisters (Lori Whittaker, St Paul MN and Debbie Miller, Ladysmith WI), 3 grandchildren (Adron, Kylah and Maylee), her beloved feline friend Sophia and many other friends and relatives.
She had a 30+ year career with Rusk County social services and clerk offices. She may have even "earned" the nickname "Old Faithful" during her time in the county clerk office. A devoted grandmother, mother and sister, she will be missed.
Karen was preceded in death by parents Dick Whittaker, Carol Whittaker Bishop and John Bishop.
Visitation with family and friends will be Tuesday, December 27, 4-7 p.m.at Nash Jackan Funeral Home, Ladysmith branch, and again from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, December 28 with funeral service at 11am. Private burial to be held at later date.
