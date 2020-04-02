Sr. Mary Lucy Daniels, OSM

Sister Mary Lucy Daniels, OSM, 95, of the Servants of Mary, Ladysmith, died at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire, Wis., on Monday, April 1, 2020.
The former Dorothea Cecilia Daniels, she was born on a farm west of Weyerhaeuser on Feb. 14, 1925, to Anthony and Sophia (Grzeszczyk) Daniels, the first of 14 children. She entered the Servants of Mary in 1940 and made her final profession of vows in 1948. She served as a teacher of piano and classroom music in Weirton, W. Va., director of novices in Ladysmith, administrator of Addolorata Villa, a nursing home in Wheeling, Ill., and director of pastoral care at Rusk County Memorial Hospital and Nursing Home in Ladysmith.
She is survived by her brothers, Anthony (Helen) Daniels, Richard (Yllana) Daniels, and Thomas (Janice) Daniels; sisters, Louise (Chester) Nyc, Teresa (late Arthur) Tatur, Kathleen (William) Turley, Dolores (Roger) Kromrey, Geraldine (Joseph) Bossany, Frances (late Frank) Moss, JoAnne (Gary) Newman, and Christine Daniels; nieces, nephews, aunt, cousins, and friends, and the Servite Sisters, with whom she shared life for 80 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Daniels; sister, Margaret Daniels; nephew, Michael Moss; godfather, Vincent Jaskowiak, and godmother, Edna Budney.
A private graveside service will be held, with burial in the Servants of Mary cemetery in Ladysmith. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
