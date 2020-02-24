Glen Hoople

Glen H. Hoople, 78, of Ladysmith, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.
Glen was born on March 13, 1941 to Louis and Mildred (Shearman) Hoople in Ladysmith. He lived in Cornell through his childhood. In 1961 he married Molly Key. He also served in the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. He then was employed for 35 years at Mercury Marine in Fond du lac. In 1985 he and Lois Jones were married.
In 1992, Glen and Lois moved to Ladysmith and bought The American Bar and operated it for 12 years. He was a member of the Jaycees and was awarded the Outstanding Young American Award. Glen was also a member of the VFW and the Veterans Memorial Association in Ladysmith and a very active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Glen is survived by his wife Lois; his children: Connie (Joe) Murray of Fond du lac, Glen (Janis) Hoople of Fond du lac, Mark McEathron of Ladysmith, John McEathron of North Fond du lac, Paul (Jan) McEathron of Bruce, Brinda Jones of Ladysmith, Becky Jones of Fond du lac and Barbara Jones of Ladysmith. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, four granddogs, one grandcat. He is further survived by his siblings, Joyce Siebel of Illinois, Roger (Carla) Hoople of Holcombe, Gene (Robin) Hoople of Hortonville, Nancy (Max) Weinert of Holland, Robert Hoople of Waupun, Dan Hoople of Virginia, and Randy (Sue) Hoople of Green Bay, and many special nieces and nephews. He and Lois also fostered many children. Glen is also survived by brother-in-law, Dick Moldenhauer and sisters-in-law, Cindy (Chuck) Linskins and Sandra Hoople.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Mildred Hoople; daughter-in-law, Rose McEathron; in-law Herman Moldenhauer; siblings, Beverly Hoople, Ray Hoople, Ralph Hoople and Ken Hoople; brothers-in-law, Rudy Siebel and Brian Wegener; sisters-in-law, Debbie Wegener and Cheryl Moldenhauer. He also was preceded in death by many nieces, nephews and foster children.
A memorial service for Glen Hoople will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Craig Zandi officiating and Military Honors provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association. Friends may call at the church on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith is assisting with the service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.