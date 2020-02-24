Glen H. Hoople, 78, of Ladysmith, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. A memorial service for Glen Hoople will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Craig Zandi officiating and Military Honors provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association. Friends may call at the church on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services.