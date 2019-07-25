Eula Lamoureux

Eula Mae “Pudge” Lamoureux, nee Spresser, 89, of Eau Claire died Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29, at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 3220 Monroe St., Eau Claire with Father James Kurzynski officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. with a Parish Vigil Prayer Service beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home WEST CHAPEL, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire and one hour prior to the Mass on Monday at the church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.