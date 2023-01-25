Betty Drummond

Our mom, Betty H. (Glenn) Drummond, went to be with the Lord she loved and served on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. She was 100 years old and lived a life of joy, laughter, music and service. While we miss her already, she is surely rejoicing in Heaven — and probably organizing the next hymn-fest!
Betty was born Elizabeth Heide on June 30, 1922, to William and Hannah Heide. The family lived on Wrightwood Avenue in Chicago.
She had a beloved younger brother, William. They went to Kelvyn Park High School. William, “Bro”, tragically lost his life at the Remagan Bridge in the last month of World War II, at the age of 19.
Betty demonstrated musical talent early on with voice and accordion. She performed at USO shows in Chicago and sang at WLS Radio’s Barn Dance events. She attended the Chicago Conservatory of Music for a time but left classical voice for country and sacred music.
Having a head for numbers, she worked in the payroll and bookkeeping departments of Illinois Toolworks and Business Research Corporation.
In October of 1948 she married Dr. Harold Drummond, who had been her family dentist for many years.
The Drummonds lived in Wilmette, Ill., and, after Harold retired, they moved to Ladysmith. They were married for 45 years and had three daughters, Laurie Johnson, Kathy Seager and Karen Breidert. In the 1960s Betty sold real estate for Homefinders in Wilmette
Ten years after Harold’s death in 1993, Betty became reacquainted with Rev. John Glenn of Columbus, Ohio, a retired and widowed pastor whom she had dated in her early twenties. They married in 2002 and settled in Columbus and later, Waverly, Ohio at Bristol Village. Bristol is a senior community founded by John Glenn and part of National Church Residences.
Our Mama’s life was filled with music and serving the Lord by caring for others. She sang in choirs, directed children’s choirs and taught Sunday School for decades. She formed the Drummond Family Singers with the three daughters, and they performed throughout the Chicagoland area singing Scottish folk songs, complete with kilts and bagpipes. Our Dad would recite Robert Burns’ poetry. The family also had a Gospel program and our Dad would give a testimony.
It is difficult to encapsulate the story of this amazing woman who impacted so many lives and was loved by so many.
Our Dad, Harold, summed up Mama’s philosophy of life as: “Love the Lord with all your heart, do whatever good you can for others, and have a good time!”
A memorial service and celebration will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 4, at the Glenn Center, Bristol Village, Waverly, Ohio.
The Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly, Ohio, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Share a memory at the following link:
